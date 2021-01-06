‘Donald Trump has incited a violent coup attempt’ Illinois Gov. Pritzker on DC demonstrations

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker is sharing a statement about the demonstrations in Washington DC.

“I’m disgusted watching the violence playing out inside and around the Capitol. First and foremost, I pray for the safety of our first responders, elected officials, staff and the public. This violence is abhorrent and is nothing like what the founders envisioned for this nation. The peaceful transition of power is a bedrock of our democracy. It is sacred and must be protected. Donald Trump has incited a violent coup attempt. And his enablers share responsibility for this, pure and simple.”

The Capitol building in Washington DC was locked down and police with guns drawn moved in as Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations. National Guard troops were deployed and a citywide curfew called for shortly after dusk, as rioters continued to occupy the seat of Congress for hours.