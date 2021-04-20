Dr. Randall Williams steps down as Missouri’s health director

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Parson accepted a letter of resignation from Dr. Randall Williams earlier today. He has named Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell as Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“Dr. Williams has been a huge asset to Missouri, especially this past year in dealing with COVID-19,” Governor Parson writes. “We greatly appreciate all the work he has done for the people of our state and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Knodell served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Parson since 2017. The governor’s office says that he has taken a leading role in vaccine rollout and distribution in Missouri.
It is not clear why Dr. Williams left his role with Missouri’s DHSS. More information is still coming into our newsroom. This story will be updated with the latest updates.