Election results: Missouri Constitutional Amendment 1

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The amendment would limit the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, and attorney general to two terms of office. The governor and state treasurer were limited to two terms of office since the mid-1960s.

QUICK NAVIGATION

All Results | Top Races | US President | Missouri
Illinois | St. Louis City | St. Louis County | St. Charles County | Jefferson County
St. Clair County | Madison County |

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Voter's Guides

More Voters Guides

Popular

Latest News

More News

Tweets from reporters: