Election results: Missouri Constitutional Amendment 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in Illinois and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin has won reelection, continuing a pattern of Democratic dominance in the state. Presidential candidates in recent years have ignored Illinois because it has voted overwhelmingly for Democrats.

The Republican president made some early campaign stops in southern Illinois, a part of the state where he is most popular. Durbin won over four lesser-known challengers. The Senate's second-highest ranking Democrat had raised millions of dollars and was widely expected to win. The 75-year-old was first elected in 1996 and has been Democratic whip since 2005.