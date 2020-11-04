Election results: Missouri Constitutional Amendment 3

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Amendment 3, is more or less a vote on something Missourians voted on two years ago.

In 2018, we voted on something called “Clean Missouri.” It was supposed to change how our congressional districts are drawn in an effort to ensure fairness and competitiveness. The measure passed with 62 percent of the vote.

Republican lawmakers have put it back on the ballot, along with other included measures, to try and put things pretty much back to where they were before voters passed Clean Missouri.

