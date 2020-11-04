Election results: Missouri Governor’s race

ST. LOUIS – Republican incumbent Governor Mike Parson took over after Eric Greitens resigned in 2018. Parson was the 47th Lieutenant Governor of Missouri before assuming office. He is running against Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway who has been critical of the way Parson has handled the pandemic.

Parson was the Polk County Sheriff from 1993 to 2005. He then served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011 and then a state senator from 2011 to 2017. He was then elected to Lieutenant Governor of Missouri and took over as governor when Greitens resigned.

Galloway is in her second term as State Auditor. She was elected in 2015 and again in 2018. During her time in office, her audits have found more than $350 million in government waste, fraud and mismanagement.

Libertarian Rik Combs is also in the race and Green Party Candidate Jerome Bauer.