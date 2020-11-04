Election results: Missouri Secretary of State race

ST. LOUIS – Republican incumbent John (Jay) Ashcroft is seeking his second term as Missouri Secretary of State.

He is running against Democrat Yinka Faleti, Libertarian Carl Herman Freese, Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable.

Ashcroft’s father is politician John Ashcroft, the 50th governor of Missouri. His father was also a U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General. He attended St. Louis University Law School while teaching engineering at St. Louis Community College and graduated with his J.D. in 2008. He now works at his father’s law firm, Ashcroft Law Firm.

Yinka Faleti is a West Point graduate and former Missouri state prosecutor. His family moved to the United States from Lagos, Nigeria when he was 7-years-old. After serving in the US Army he moved to St. Louis to attend law school at Washington University. After graduating he was an attorney at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Faleti then became a state prosecutor in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Paul Venable is the Constitution Party chairman of Missouri. He was previously the state party chairman in Idaho. He is retired from working in information technology and lives in Moberly, Missouri.

Lehmann lives on a small organic farm in Fayette, Missouri. He wants to focus on the role of the Secretary of State on the state's electoral system and wants to expand access to voting for all citizens, including felons. He says that people should register to vote once in their lifetimes when they turn 18-years-old.

Libertarian candidate Freese is a member of the NRA and lives in Foristell, Missouri.