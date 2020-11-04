Election results: Missouri’s First Congressional District race

This May 26, 2020 file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Philadelphia’s top elections official is warning of electoral chaos in the presidential battleground state if lawmakers there do not remove a provision in Pennsylvania law that, under a days-old court decision, requires counties to throw out mail-in ballots returned without secrecy envelopes. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar/File)

ST. LOUIS – Democrat Cori Bush beat long-time incumbent William Lacy Clay in the August primary for U.S. Representative in Missouri’s District 1 and now she is on the November ballot running against Republican Anthony Rogers and Libertarian Alex Furman.

2020 is Bush’s first year getting on the general election’s ballot. Bush began trying her hand at politics in 2016 when she ran for U.S. Senate and was defeated in the primary. In 2018 she ran for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District but lost to incumbent William Lacy Clay in the primary.

Rogers is a comedian and has a well-known podcast called The Anthony Rogers Show. His YouTube channel describes him as, “Anthony Rogers is an artist, professional tourist, entrepreneur, and your next Congressman.”

Furman was raised in St. Louis, but moved to California in 2015. He moved back to St. Louis in 2018 and became a locksmith. He is now the vice president of the Proud Boys.