Election results: Missouri’s Second Congressional District race

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Ann Wagner is seeking her 5th term as a U.S. Representative for Missouri’s Second District. Wagner is running against Democrat Jill Schupp and Libertarian Martin Schulte.

Wagner previously chaired the Missouri Republican Party and she was the Co-Chairman of the Republican National Committee during President George W. Bush’s first term. In 2005, President Bush nominated Wagner and she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate, to be the 19th U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg. She ran for congress in 2012 and has held that position since.

Schupp currently serves as a State Senator for District 24 and her term ends in January of 2023. Previously Schupp represented District 82 in the Missouri House from 2009 to 2015.

Schulte is a U.S. Navy Veteran who says he’s “running for office because he believes that he best represents those of us who do not wish to have the government as a parent.”

Schulte works as a certification developer for TechGuard Security. He says people may not know who he is but he says he’s tired of seeing St. Louisans told what they want to hear instead of the truth.