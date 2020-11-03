Election results: President of the United States

The next polls close at 6:00 pm CST. in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia. More polls to close in Missouri, Illinois and other states at 7:00 pm CST.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have been on offense, with each campaigning in states they’re trying to flip during the November 3 election.

New virus relief will have to wait until after the November election. Congress is past the point at which it can deliver more coronavirus aid soon, with differences between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Republicans and Trump proving insurmountable. Trump’s Republican allies are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

For many suburban women, the past four years have marked a political awakening that has powered women’s marches, the #MeToo movement and the victories of record numbers of female candidates. That energy has helped create the widest gender gap in the political divide in recent history. And it has started to show up in early voting as women are casting their ballots earlier than men.

Map of Missouri results:

Map of Illinois results