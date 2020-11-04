Election results: St. Louis County Executive race

CLAYTON, Mo. – Dr. Sam Page is the Democratic incumbent for St. Louis County Executive. He is running against Republican Paul Berry III who has filed a lawsuit against him.

The lawsuit claims Page overstepped when he paused high school sports. The lawsuit says this is because the State of Missouri did not make these restrictions statewide.

Page’s political career spans two decades. He was first elected to Creve Coeur City Council in 1999 and was elected into the Missouri House of Representatives in 2002. He rain for Missouri Lieutenant Governor in 2008 and lost. He was elected to replace St. Louis County Councilwoman Kathleen Kelly Burkett who died midterm in 2014.

Page was appointed to County Executive by the St. Louis County Council on April 29, 2019 to replace Steve Stenger who was indicted for bribery and mail fraud. St. Louis County Council members voted 5-1 for Page to take over.

Berry has run for this office before, back in 2018 he lost to Steve Stenger. When Berry first entered the political arena he was a Democrat representing Maryland Heights in the Missouri State House. Then in 2014 he was running for the same position and switched parties. He lost that election.

In 2016 he entered the race for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District and was defeated by Steven Bailey in the primary. Democrat William Lacy Clay went on to win the seat.

Other candidates in the race are Libertarian Theo Brown, Sr. and Green Party candidate Elizabeth (Betsey) Mitchell.