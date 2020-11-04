Election results: Top races to watch in Missouri and Illinois

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUICK NAVIGATION

All Results | Top Races | US President | Missouri
Illinois | St. Louis City | St. Louis County | St. Charles County | Jefferson County
St. Clair County | Madison County |

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The polls have closed and the results are coming in. There are several high-profile races in Missouri and Illinois that are of high local and national interest.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Voter's Guides

More Voters Guides

Popular

Latest News

More News

Tweets from reporters: