ALTOONA, Iowa — On Saturday, the Iowa Democratic party held it’s annual Liberty and Justice Celebration at the Meadows Event Center.

United States Senator from Pennsylvania John Fetterman, (D), was the featured speaker at the dinner.

“I didn’t come here as a democrat to come to your state to give you any type of advice. I don’t give out advice at all: except on fashion,” said Fetterman. “I just try to remember that politics is all about addition not subtraction as well too, a lot of these as well too…it’s just so important I believe to talk to everywhere, go everywhere.”

The event, which acts as a fundraiser, brought in Iowa Democrats from across the state. That included state lawmakers who spoke at the event, Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, Iowa Senate Minority Leader Pam Jochum, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand and the IDP Party Chair Rita Hart.

Lawmakers discussed abortion rights, public education, legalizing marijuana and looking into the political future of the state.