ST. LOUIS–If someone intends to answer former Missouri U.S. Senator John Danforth’s call for an independent candidate to enter the race to succeed Roy Blunt, it will not be former Florissant Mayor Thomas Schneider, who announced last month that he was exploring the idea.

“I appreciate all of the encouragement that my supporters have expressed to me over the past six weeks who have volunteered to assist with collecting the 10,000 signatures required for an independent candidate to be on the November 2022 ballot. Since my announcement the world has Changed with war and uncertainty. I do not want to be a distraction.”

Schneider instead endorsed candidates in both major parties, supporting Republican Senate President Dave Schatz and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, who entered the race on Monday. Schneider praised Schatz’s “pragmatic leadership that is the opposite of his bombastic self-serving extremist opponents who say anything to gratify their radical base.” He also pointed to Busch Valentine’s experience with losing her husband to cancer and a son to an opioid overdose, likening it to the losses suffered by Teddy Roosevelt and Franklin Delano Roosevelt. “Both prevailed while carrying a bright torch of progress for humanity,” he said.

Schatz, who declared his candidacy in November, said when he filed in February that he had been in touch with Danforth before deciding that the place to run was in the Republican primary. Danforth has pointed to polling data indicating support for an independent option and had said campaign funding would be available for such an option.