Former St. Louis Blues hockey player Jim Campbell running for Congress

Former NHL player Jim Campbell works out in preparation for a comeback to the league Thursday, May 25, 2006 at the Kirkwood YMCA near St. Louis. Campbell was a rising star in the late 90’s with the St. Louis Blues and he is hoping for a second chance with the hockey team.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS–The domino effect of U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s decision to run for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat instead of seeking re-election to the House in the fourth congressional district appears to have led a former St. Louis Blues hockey player-turned St. Louis County bar owner to run for a seat in Congress.

Jim ‘Soupy’ Campbell, who played parts of four seasons for St. Louis in two stints between 1996 and 2000, played for five other NHL teams in a pro career that ended in the 2006-2007 season and now owns the Geyer Inn in Kirkwood and JP Fields in Clayton.

He filed for the fourth district race with an address in Camden County. He’s one of seven candidates in the Republican primary thus far. No Democrats have filed for the race.