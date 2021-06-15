Former state senator to seek 4th District congressional seat

LAMAR, Mo. (AP) — A former state lawmaker is the first candidate to announce a run for the U.S. House seat that will become open with Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s decision to run for the U.S. Senate.

The Kansas City Star reports that former Republican state Sen. Ed Emery of Lamar is entering the race. Emery is 71 and first won election to the Missouri Senate in 2012. He left when his final term ended at the start of this year. He previously served as a state representative.

Hartzler, a Republican, announced her Senate bid last week. She is among several candidates seeking the seat that will be vacated by Republican Roy Blunt’s retirement.