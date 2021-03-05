Jones and Spencer to discuss the issues important to city residents - Debate coverage available via broadcast and livestream

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 and KPLR 11 will host an exclusive, commercial-free, prime-time telecast of a debate between the two candidates for Mayor of St. Louis between Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer. The March 30th debate is being co-sponsored by KMOX Radio, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists, and the St. Louis Press Club.

The one-hour forum, broadcast from new state-of-the-art studios of FOX 2 and KPLR 11 will allow moderators and candidates to come together and discuss the issues in a safe, socially distanced environment.

The simulcast will be on KMOX Radio, and live streams on the co-sponsors’ websites will give the candidates the opportunity to speak to the region’s largest collection of viewers, listeners, readers, and digital consumers.

The debate will be moderated by FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda, as well as representatives from the debate’s co-sponsors. The candidates will be asked for their views on current, local issues impacting the citizens of St. Louis.

In addition to taking questions from the moderators, the candidates will respond to questions submitted by local voters. Viewers may submit questions for the candidates by using the contact form at www.FOX2Now.com/Debate. They may also follow live coverage on social media using the hashtag #STLDebate.

“This is an important election and not just for Saint Louis City residents,” said Kurt Krueger, Vice President & General Manager, KTVI FOX 2 and KPLR 11. “Economic growth and fighting crime are key to making this area safe and prosperous for everyone. We are honored to not only give the candidates a chance to speak to the viewers, but also give our viewers a chance to reach out to the candidates.”

The election for Mayor of St. Louis will take place on April 6, 2021.

City of St. Louis Mayoral Debate Details:

KTVI FOX 2/KPLR News 11 Studios

8:00 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

www.FOX2now.com

Ask the candidates a question here: