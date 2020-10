FENTON, Mo. – State Auditor Nicole Galloway traveled across the state from Kirksville to the boot-heel this weekend to discuss how as governor she would expand access to healthcare, tackle COVID-19, and put Missouri back on the path to economic recovery.

On Saturday she visited her hometown of Fenton where she campaigned with former governor Jay Nixon where they held a meet and greet with various candidates and laborers from local 42 in St. Louis.