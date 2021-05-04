Gardner faces disciplinary hearing, risks losing law license

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner faces a disciplinary hearing that could risk her law license. FOX 2 first confirmed an investigation by the Missouri Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel in 2019.
The investigation concerns Gardner’s attempts to prosecute former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.
On Tuesday, the case was finally assigned to a hearing.
Gardner’s attorney told FOX 2 last year the case has no basis. Her office released the following statement late Tuesday evening:
“As the Circuit Attorney has repeatedly proven time after time, she has acted in full accordance with the law during the investigation into former Governor Greitens. Despite several investigations attempting to uncover illegal wrongdoing by her office in this case, none has ever been found. We are confident that a full review of the facts will show that the Circuit Attorney has not violated the ethical standards of the State of Missouri.”Spokesperson, St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office