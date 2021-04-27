Gov. Parson and Mayor Jones to meet today in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones will meet with Governor Mike Parson Tuesday in Jefferson City. It is unclear what the two leaders will discuss.

Jones made history on Tuesday, April 20 when she was sworn in as the city’s first Black female mayor. She is also the city’s 47th mayor.

Jones was sworn in along with Comptroller Darlene Green in the rotunda. The new mayor was sworn in by Missouri Court of Appeals Judge Angela Turner Quigless and Green by U.S. District Judge Ronnie White.

Tishaura Jones has called systemic racism the biggest obstacle to progress in St. Louis, and the city’s new mayor used her inauguration speech on Tuesday to pledge to fight back against all types of discrimination.

Jones was sworn in during a coronavirus-mandated socially distanced ceremony at City Hall that included fewer than 100 people on the first-floor, seated six feet apart, though many others watched from balconies.

Recently, Parson asked Dr. Randall Williams to resign from his position as the state health director. Parson also asked his Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann to step down from his position as well.

This happened on Thursday, April 22.

“I think it’s important to realize that they never had a break, never had an opportunity that they couldn’t come to work, and I want to say they were on the front lines for over a year,” Parson said. 

Williams and Erdmann both submitted resignation letters, but the governor’s office did not release why they left.

“I thought it was the best thing for the cabinet, the best thing for the governor’s office, that we go in different directions,” Parson said. “I saw down with both him and Drew, we talked about things for the future, and we thought it was the best thing to do to part ways at this point.”

