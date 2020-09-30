Gov. Parson says he is staying productive in COVID-19 isolation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is in isolation after he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. He says that he still does not have any symptoms.

The governor is enjoying the morning and taking a walk on the grounds at the mansion. He hopes to rejoin his wife soon. Teresa Parson is spending some time at their farm in Bolivar, Missouri.

Parson says that he has been staying productive. He has been holding calls with mayors and county executives in the state during his time away. They are discussing how they are opening-up and dealing with the virus.

The governor will be holding another COVID-19 briefing today at 3:00 pm. You can see that stream on FOX2Now.com.