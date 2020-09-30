Gov. Parson says he is staying productive in COVID-19 isolation

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is in isolation after he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. He says that he still does not have any symptoms.

The governor is enjoying the morning and taking a walk on the grounds at the mansion. He hopes to rejoin his wife soon. Teresa Parson is spending some time at their farm in Bolivar, Missouri.

Parson says that he has been staying productive. He has been holding calls with mayors and county executives in the state during his time away. They are discussing how they are opening-up and dealing with the virus.

The governor will be holding another COVID-19 briefing today at 3:00 pm. You can see that stream on FOX2Now.com.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Voter's Guides

More Voters Guides

Popular

Latest News

More News