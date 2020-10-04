Governor Parson returns to work Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson is returning to his duties Monday after he and First Lady Teresa Parson were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Teresa and I have each been given the all-clear to return to work this week, and we look forward to continuing our work to move Missouri forward. Thank you for your outpouring of prayers and best wishes for us over these last several days. I will continue to remind all Missourians to social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands.

Governor Mike Parson via Twitter

