Graham criticizes Cruz’s bid to dispute election

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., talk as they arrive to listen to President Donald Trump deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. When Harris returned to the Senate the week of Nov. 16, 2020, for the first time as vice president-elect, her Republican colleagues offered their congratulations and Graham greeted her with a fist bump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is calling the effort by Sen. Ted Cruz and other Republican senators to overturn the presidential election a “dodge” that doesn’t go far enough in helping President Donald Trump.

Graham said in a statement Sunday that Cruz has a “high bar” to show there was evidence of problems with the election. The South Carolina senator also said Cruz’s proposal has “zero chance of becoming reality.”

Cruz of Texas is leading a coalition of 11 GOP senators who vow to challenge the election results unless Congress agrees to launch a commission to investigate the outcome. They and others are prepared to object Wednesday when Congress convenes for a joint session to confirm Biden’s 306-232 electoral tally over Trump.

Graham, a top Trump ally, said that approach “is not effectively fighting for President Trump. It appears to be more of a political dodge than an effective remedy.”