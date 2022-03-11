Hartzler picks up endorsement from Kansas Senator

WASHINGTON — Senator Roger Marshall, R-Kan., endorsed Rep. Vicky Hartzler for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

Marshall made the announcement on Twitter saying “Last week Twitter banned @VickyHartzlerMO. This week, I’m endorsing her for U.S. Senate. “

Last week, Twitter banned @VickyHartzlerMO. This week, I’m endorsing her for U.S. Senate. https://t.co/ZcDvEb63tG — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) March 11, 2022

Twitter suspended Hartzler’s personal account after she tweeted a campaign ad from it. The tweet also included the line from the ad that said “Women’s sports are for women, not men pretending to be women.”

Twitter said the tweet violated it’s rules against hateful conduct.

Hartzler is one of nine Republicans running for the seat Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., will vacate. Blunt announced last year he would not seek a third term.

Hartzler already picked up the endorsement of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

Even with the support of fellow members of congress, a recent poll showed former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has an early lead over other Republicans in the race.

The primary will take place Aug. 2, with the general election scheduled for Nov. 8.

FOX4 is your local election headquarters and will have continuing coverage online and on TV leading up to both the primary and the general election this year.