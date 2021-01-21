Head of Women’s Foundation of St. Louis discusses significance of Harris as vice president

ST. LOUIS – With today’s swearing-in, Vice President Kamala Harris has broken barriers by becoming the first woman and person of color to ascend to the position.

Keri Koehler, executive director of the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis, says it’s an incredibly significant moment in history.

“Ultimately, it’s representation, and that matters for all the girls out there to see someone who looks like them in such an incredible position in our country,” she said.

While discussing Harris’ accomplishment, Koehler mentioned new Congresswoman Cori Bush, who becomes the first woman of color to represent Missouri in Washington. Both have earned credibility as politicians, Koehler says.

“…They have set the stage for more opportunities for women and women of color in particular and have that seat at the table,” she said.

Koehler says raising a question about gender equity is always good for everyone.

“The Biden-Harris White House announced a White House Gender Policy Council to address issue of gender equity, economic security, so I believe there is a lot of momentum moving forward,” she said.

Koehler also cites research showing that it’s good for business for companies that have diversity with women in their higher ranks.