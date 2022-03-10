‘I like her a lot, but…’ – Hawley describes meeting with high court nomineee Ketanji Brown Jackson

ST. LOUIS–U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the United States Supreme Court, has been making the rounds in the Senate, meeting with lawmakers who will be panelists for her confirmation hearing beginning March 21, and later, when the full Senate is expected to take up her nomination.

On Wednesday, she met with Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Hawley, who voted against her nomination for her current role on the DC Court of Appeals, reacted to the meeting in an interview with FOX2 Thursday.

“We talked about a wide range of areas of law. I really enjoyed my time with her and I like her a lot, I have respect for her. I will say this though but I was troubled by a number of things we discussed and I’ve got some concerns as we move forward here,” Hawley said.

Among the areas Hawley said he’s looking for more answers about include:

Brown Jackson’s work as a public defender and as a private attorney representing detainees at Guantanamo Bay, which Hawley described as “very aggressive representation.”

What Hawley said was the judge’s advocacy for eliminating mandatory sentencing minimums.

Fellow Republican Sen. Susan Collins had words of praise for Brown Jackson after meeting with her for more than an hour and a half at the Capitol on Tuesday, raising Democrats’ hopes that she could be a GOP vote in favor of her confirmation.

