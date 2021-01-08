Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller apologizes for Hitler quote in DC speech

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois has drawn swift criticism from Republicans for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech outside the Capitol. Miller, who was elected in November to replace Republican John Shimkus, spoke Tuesday, a day before violent demonstrations by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Miller is from Oakland, Illinois which is about 160 miles from St. Louis near the Illinois-Indiana border.Her district stretches into the Edwardsville and Highland areas in Madison county. She had never held political office until now.

Speaking about the need to appeal to young people, Miller said, “Hitler was right on one thing right. He said ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’” The comments, caught in a video posted Wednesday by WCIA-TV, prompted outcry from the state’s Republican party which demanded an apology. Miller’s spokeswoman didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Congresswoman Mary Miller issues a statement on her remarks at the recent Moms for America event in Washington, D.C.

“Earlier this week, I spoke to a group of mothers about the importance of faith and guarding our youth from destructive influences. I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth. This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right, and noble into their children’s hearts and minds. While some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs, let me be clear: I’m passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community. I’ve been in discussion with Jewish leaders across the country and am grateful to them for their kindness and forthrightness.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Marie Newman, all Illinois Democrats, on Thursday called for Miller to immediately step down. State legislators are circulating a petition urging her resignation.

The group that hosted the event where Miller spoke says the comments were taken out of context and that Miller is owed an apology.