Illinois Republican Party chairman Tim Schneider resigning

VALDOSTA, Ga. (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump campaigned Saturday for two Republican senators in Georgia facing January runoffs in his first political rally since his re-election bid loss last month.

Georgia, long a Republican stronghold — but one with rapidly changing demographics — is the site of the two runoffs on Jan. 5 to settle which party would control the Senate. The runoffs pit two Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, against well-funded Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.