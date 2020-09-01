Judges redo voter summary of Missouri redistricting measure

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court has rewritten a voter summary of a Nov. 3 ballot measure to revamp the state’s unique redistricting model. Appeals court judges on Monday said the summary written by Republican lawmakers doesn’t mention the main point of the measure, which is to repeal parts of a redistricting initiative that voters approved just two years ago. The appeals court rewrote the summary of the measure given to voters to highlight that it would repeal redistricting rules approved by voters in 2018 and replace them with rules written by the Legislature.