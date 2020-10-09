Watch the entire Missouri governor’s debate

(Parts 2 and 3 of the debate are below)

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The candidates vying to be the next Missouri governor are debating this afternoon in Columbia, Mo.

The stakes will be high for Friday’s debate, as it will mark the only time the candidates will share the stage.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway said that she has requested four debates. Incumbent Governor Mike Parson has agreed to only Friday’s event, but is considering the possibility of another debate, the campaign said.

It was rescheduled after Parson and his wife were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Libertarian Rik Combs and Green Party candidate Jerome Bauer will also take part in the debate.