Missouri bill allows athlete earnings, higher tuition rates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill that could let college athletes cash-in on their fame but could also result in higher tuition for students. The bill says colleges and universities can’t prevent student athletes from making money off their name, image or likeness.

The bill given final approval Friday also repeals a cap on the amount of annual tuition increases that has been in place for more than a decade. It also allows colleges and universities to charge different tuition rates for different types of courses, so long as they no longer charge extra course fees.