Missouri bill allows athlete earnings, higher tuition rates

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton celebrates a play as the Tigers took on Kentuckyat Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Hunter Dyke/Mizzou Athletics

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill that could let college athletes cash-in on their fame but could also result in higher tuition for students. The bill says colleges and universities can’t prevent student athletes from making money off their name, image or likeness.

The bill given final approval Friday also repeals a cap on the amount of annual tuition increases that has been in place for more than a decade. It also allows colleges and universities to charge different tuition rates for different types of courses, so long as they no longer charge extra course fees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News

Tweets from reporters: