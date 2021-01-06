Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner writes, ‘The violent riots are despicable’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District includes portions of St. Louis, St. Charles, and Jefferson Counties. Republican Representative Ann Wagner was in Washington DC today during the demonstrations. She says that she is OK and issued this statement:

“The violent riots we are seeing right now are despicable and have no place in our nation. The President needs to take decisive action immediately to stop this seditious behavior. These riots are nothing more than an attempt to disrupt our democratic process. While I am safe, I am praying for all those in harm’s way,” writes Congresswoman Ann Wagner.

Wagner did not support a plan among some Republicans in the House and Senate to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Thousands of supporters of the president occupied the Capitol complex as lawmakers were beginning to tally the electoral votes that will formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Vice President Mike Pence has called on protesters to leave the Capitol immediately, going further than Trump, who merely called for his supporters to “remain peaceful.”