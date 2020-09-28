Missouri Governor Mike Parson

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Politics
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
Three young brothers looking to find forever home
Top Stories
Gov. Parson shares update while he is quarantining at home due to COVID-19
Video
Schnucks recalls ground beef from south St. Louis store
Mother and two children carjacked after having car trouble
Video
Changes could be coming to youth sports restrictions in St. Louis City
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Pass or Fail
COVID and the Classroom
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
State confirms nearly 1,400 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Top Stories
Prince Charles warns virus may devastate students’ futures
Nearly 1M who died of COVID-19 also illuminated treatment
Main Street St. Charles under control so far in first big test under new COVID restrictions
Video
Tiny airborne particles may pose a big coronavirus problem
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Rethinking Retirement: Preparing for a possible stock market decline
Video
Top Stories
Free online science course to help simulate hands-on learning during pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Kick-off Halloween early at Union Station starting Oct. 9
Video
STL Moms: Parents of younger children give the top school supply must-haves
Video
Tim’s Travels: Sneak peek look of Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton
Video
National Singles Week: Tips on being single and confident
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
The Big Game
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
TKO: Why not the Cardinals to win in 2020
Video
Top Stories
Longtime MVC Commissioner Doug Elgin retiring
Video
Cardinals meet the Padres in San Diego for Wild Card Series
Cardinals make the playoffs
Video
Cardinals fall to Brewers 3-0, still haven’t clinched playoff spot
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Tri-State Water, Power & Air Healthy Families Giveaway
Top Stories
Petropolis Empowered Pets Giveaway
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Operation LeGend continuing in St Louis
Video
Top Stories
Releasing inmates over COVID concerns partly to blame for spike in St. Louis crime, Krewson says
Video
Top Stories
Train cars derail in Ferguson Friday evening
Video
COVID positivity rates drop in St. Clair County, but restrictions remain in place
Video
Gardner adds 15 St. Louis police officers to ‘exclusion list’
Video
ICU nurse details traumatic experience with COVID-19, shares message with community
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Missouri Governor Mike Parson
A review of Governor Parson’s time in office as his reelection nears
Popular
Calls for Southwest Missouri prosecutor to resign after convicted child molesters sentenced to probation
Video
Mother and two children carjacked after having car trouble
Video
Second stimulus checks: Pelosi optimistic sides can agree on new aid package
Weather
‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro recovering after 2 surgeries following gruesome bowling injury
Life-expectancy gap: 18-year difference between these two ZIP codes
Video
Schnucks recalls ground beef from south St. Louis store