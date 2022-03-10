Missouri Governor weighing in on U.S. Senate race, poised to speak for Schatz

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Just days after telling reporters that there were “a lot of good candidates” running for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri signaling that he wasn’t ready to support a specific candidate, it appears he’s at least ready to speak at a campaign event for one of them.

Parson told reporters last week that he had to be careful about saying if he supports a candidate, also said “that may change.” The Missouri Independent reported that Parson would headline a campaign fundraiser in St. Louis County on March 31 for Dave Schatz. FOX2 has confirmed he is expected to appear.

Schatz, currently Missouri Senate President Pro Tem, is term-limited. He declared his candidacy in November and when he filed to run last month, said his campaign was about making sure former Governor Eric Greitens does not win the nomination. “Governor Greitens was unfit. I served in the legislature when he served as Governor. He was unfit to serve then, he’s unfit to serve now and that’s why I’m in this race,” Schatz said. Greitens resigned from office in 2018 amid legal and ethical scandal.

When asked last week if Parson would support Greitens if he ended up with the nomination, Parson said “I don’t know where we’ll be,” adding that he didn’t like what had occurred when Greitens was in office.

A full-throated Parson endorsement, if it were to come to pass, would be the second major in-state endorsement to drop in the race, following Senator Josh Hawley’s backing of U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler.