‘Missouri Manhood Challenge’ bill is back for the 2022 legislative session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Republican Representative Doug Richey has introduced the “Missouri Manhood Challenge” bill again. It was first proposed in 2021 to the state legislature and did not move forward in a House committee. But, the bill is back for another year.

The Missouri Manhood Challenge calls on young men to take an oath to help heal some of society’s ills. Some of the issues outlined in the bill are the breakdown of the family, fixation on toxic masculinity, absent fathers, teen pregnancy, school dropouts, and more.

There are plenty of people who oppose the bill. One Missourian is running a GoDaddy website called MissouriManhood.com that makes this point:

“This type of blatant waste of taxpayer dollars is both morally and fiscally reprehensible. It is unacceptable that we even consider closing underperforming schools instead of fixing them, and then suggest to fund a program with no real goals other than to have ‘vigorous manhood.'” MissouriManhood.com

“We, the members of the Missouri House of Representatives, One Hundred First General Assembly, Second Regular Session, hereby commend exemplary men in Missouri for their commitment to an honorable, virtuous, and vigorous manhood, desiring that their sacrifices and effort in the ‘arena’ not be forgotten.

We call Missouri’s young men to engage in the ‘Missouri Manhood Challenge,’ which targets this same honorable, virtuous, and vigorous manhood.

Take up this challenge young men by:

Rejecting the objectification of women

Striving for future excellence upon becoming husbands and fathers

Sacrificing for the good of others

Developing capabilities that lead to greater self-sufficiency and familial sustenance

Strengthening yourselves spiritually, mentally, intellectually, and physically

Embracing the essential role you play in securing a free, vibrant society.

We are confident that you will find that this challenge is worthy of your devotion. To borrow from Alfred Lord Tennyson its fruit justifies the strength of your will ‘to strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield’ in this consequential endeavor.”