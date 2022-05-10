JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Senate passed a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls.

The bill would allow voters without valid ID to cast provisional ballots. The vote would not be counted unless voters returned the same day with proper identification or election authorities verify their signatures.

Valid forms of ID include a driver’s license, non-driver’s licenses, and other government-issued photo IDs. The measure now heads back to the House. The deadline to pass this legislation is Friday.