Missouri state lawmaker will stay on the ballot after purchasing a home outside of his district

Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, speaks on the floor of the House on Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo by Christian Gooden, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

O’FALLON, Mo. — A lawmaker who purchased a home outside of his state House district will be allowed to stay on the ballot this November. St. Charles Judge Michael Fagras has ruled that Republican Representative Nick Schroer is still eligible to run for office for Missouri’s 107th District

Schroer and his wife sold their O’Fallon in May purchased a $480,000 home in Defiance. He says his family moved so his daughter could go to another school district.

Schroer is renting a portion of his friend’s home in O’Fallon. A Democrat campaigning for suburban St. Louis Republican Rep. Nick Schroer’s seat said he should be kicked off the November ballot because he moved out of his district. Democratic candidate Victoria Witt Datt asked a judge to disqualify him from the ballot.

On August 24 House Minority Leader Crystal Quade and Assistant Minority Leader Tommie Pierson Jr. sent a letter to Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr to ask for an ethics investigation into Schroer’s actions.

Quade and Pierson say that by moving out of his district, Schroer is ineligible to represent the district and should be removed from office.

Latest headlines: