Mo. Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick campaigning for Mo. State Auditor

CASSVILLE, Mo. – Current Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick launched his campaign for Missouri State Auditor Thursday.

“Missouri needs an auditor that will be a conservative watchdog for taxpayers,” Scott Fitzpatrick said.

Democrat Nicole Galloway is the current Missouri State Auditor. She ran for governor against Mike Parson in the 2020 election.

The Missouri State Auditor election will be held on Tuesday, November 8.

In a news release, Fitzpatrick said the Auditor’s office needs new leadership.

“Missourians are tired of politicians who use the Auditor’s office to target their political opponents for their own gain,” he said. “Liberals have been in charge of the Auditor’s office for basically two decades. It’s time for a conservative watchdog with a proven record of protecting Missouri taxpayers.”

#BREAKING | Missouri Treasurer @FitzpatrickMO announces he is running for state auditor in 2022. He previously served in the House. Fitzpatrick is the first candidate to announce for the race after @nicolergalloway said she would not run for re-election. #moleg — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) July 29, 2021

Fitzpatrick started the company MariCorp U.S. which is a Shell Knob-based marine manufacturing company. He then continued to work on it while attending the University of Missouri.

He was elected to the State House in 2012 at age 25. He was sworn in as Missouri’s 47th Treasurer in January 2019. He was elected to a full term on November 3, 2020.