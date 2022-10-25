ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is the first day for no-excuse absentee voting in Missouri.

Voters can cast a ballot without providing a reason until Nov. 7. They must bring their government-issued photo ID. If a voter does not have a valid photo ID with them, they can cast a provisional ballot.

The only acceptable IDs at polling places are a REAL ID, a driver’s license, a passport, a military ID, and a government ID. Those IDs cannot be expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

No-excuse absentee voting can only be done in person.

No-excuse absentee voting starts Tuesday at St. Louis County Election Board headquarters at 725 Northwest Plaza Drive in St. Ann. Six satellite locations will start operations on Thursday. All seven locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the next two Saturdays. The locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 7.

St. Louis County no-excuse absentee voting locations:

North County Recreation Complex 2577 Redman Road

University of Missouri-St. Louis’ Millennium Student Center 17 Arnold Grobman Drive

St. Louis County Library Mid County Branch 7821 Maryland Avenue

St. Louis County Library Daniel Boone Branch 300 Clarkson Road

St. Louis Community College Meramec’s business administration building 11333 Big Bend Road

St. Johns United Church of Christ 11333 St. Johns Church Road

St. Louis City no-excuse absentee voting locations:

St. Louis Election Board headquarters 300 North Tucker Boulevard – Weekdays 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., on November 5 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Buder Library 4401 Hampton Avenue – Tuesdays and Wednesdays 12 p.m. -7 p.m., Thursdays, Fridays, Mondays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturdays 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.



St. Charles County no-excuse absentee voting locations:

County Election Authority Office 397 Turner Boulevard in St. Peters – Weekdays 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Next two Saturdays 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Augusta Library 198 Jackson Street – 10/25 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lake St. Charles retirement complex 45 Honey Locust Lane – 10/26 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rivers Pointe Fire Station No. 2 1300 Le Sieur Street in Portage des Sioux – 10/27 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.