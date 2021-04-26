‘Own the libs’ Hawley responds to criticism of new book

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during the confirmation hearing for Judge Merrick Garland, nominee to be Attorney General, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri US Senator Josh Hawley’s new book “The Tyranny of Big Tech” will be available on May 4. Simon & Schuster dropped the book from publication earlier this year following the Capitol riot.

The Guardian posted a review of the book and Hawley has responded to it on Twitter. The feud is now trending on social media.

“Scoop: in new book, Hawley attacks ‘woke capitalism’ and claims to be victim of cancel culture – but skips mention of his raised fist to protesters at the Capitol on 6 January, the day of the riot,” writes reporter Martin Pengelly.

Hawley responded with this tweet, “Oh dear, I’ve offended the delicate sensibilities of The Guardian! Face with tears of joy I didn’t get their approval before I wrote my book. Order a copy today and own the libs.”

Sen. Josh Hawley found a new publisher after his book was dropped by Simon & Schuster in the wake of the siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. He has been widely condemned for his encouragement of the January 6 protest that ended with a violent mob rampaging through the Capitol.

Amazon has a listing for the new book online now. A portion of the book’s description states, “Decades of unchecked data collection have given Big Tech more targeted control over Americans’ daily lives than any company or government in the world. In The Tyranny of Big Tech, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri argues that these mega-corporations—controlled by the robber barons of the modern era—are the gravest threat to American liberty in decades.”

The senator recently introduced legislation that he says will hold tech corporations accountable. It would attempt to break up the companies that dominate multiple industries at the same time.