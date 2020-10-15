PAC raises $5M to back Galloway for Missouri governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A group supporting Democrat Nicole Galloway’s campaign for Missouri governor has raised more than $5 million.

The independent political action committee on Thursday reported it raised and spent a little more than $5 million in September.

Galloway is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

A pro-Parson PAC raised $2.6 million and spent about $6 million in the same time period.

The independent PACs are raking in most of the money in Missouri’s gubernatorial race. That’s because those committees can accept unlimited donations from single donors, while donors are limited in how much money they can give directly to candidates.