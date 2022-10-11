ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The candidates running for St. Louis County Executive this November will debate a week before the election. Incumbent Democrat Sam Page and challenger Republican Mark Mantovani will meet on November first at the FOX 2 and KPLR 11 studios. The televised debate will be on KPLR at 7pm. It will also be streamed live and available on demand at FOX2Now.com.

St. Louis County Executive candidates

Sam Page, 57, was first sworn in as St. Louis County Executive during an emergency session of the county council in April 2019. That is when he replaced Steve Stenger who resigned following a federal indictment. He was elected to the position in November 2020. Page beat primary challenger Jane Dueker in 2022.

“Dr. Page has spent his career serving people. As a doctor, he’s stepped in to help save lives. As a public servant, he’s stepped up to root out corruption, and to create a 21st century county government that prioritizes public safety, improves public health, and makes sure all St. Louis County residents have an equal opportunity to succeed,” a statement from Page’s website.

A Republican has not held office as St. Louis County Executive since 1991. Former Democrat Mark Mantovani filed as the Republican challenger in September for St. Louis County Executive. This was after Katherine Pinner won the August GOP primary and then unexpectedly dropped out of the race.

Mantovani, 68, is a retired marketing business executive. He ran twice for County Executive as a Democrat, narrowly defeated by Steve Stenger in 2018 and again to Sam Page in 2020.

“For too long, St. Louis County has been plagued by scandals and corruption. I will stop the pay-to-play, back room deals, that are currently ruining our county government and restore ethical leadership to the office of County Executive. We must stop the chaos in St. Louis County Government!” states one of the policy points on Mantovani’s website.

The election is on November 8, 2022. FOX 2 will provide results and live coverage after the polls close.