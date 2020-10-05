About Alissia Canady in the Lieutenant Governor race

ST. LOUIS – Former prosecuting attorney Alissia Canady is running as a Democrat for Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor.

She is running against Republican incumbent Mike Kehoe who is seeking his first full term as Lieutenant Governor. The other names on the ballot are Libertarian Bill Slantz and Green Party candidate Kelley Dragoo.

Canady grew up in Kansas City and graduated from Kansas City Public Schools. She later graduated from the South Dakota School of Law and moved back to Missouri. She then worked as an Assistant Prosecutor in Jackson County.

In 2015, she became a councilwoman for Kansas City’s 5th District. She was the Chair of Neighborhoods and Public Safety Committee and the Health Commission.

At the end of her term, Canady went back to practicing private law. She has continued to serve as the Chair of the Kansas City TIF Commission.

On Canady’s campaign website, she lays out a three-part plan in which she focuses on combating city violence, addressing health disparities and promoting education and economic development.

At a time when our state and nation are paralyzed by the pandemic, the need for decisive, capable and compassionate leadership is more important than ever. Canady’s campaign website