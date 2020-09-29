About Ann Wagner in the U.S. Representatives District 2 race

ST. LOUIS – Ann Wagner is seeking her 5th term as a U.S. Representative for Missouri’s District 2.

Wagner is running against Democrat Jill Schupp and Libertarian Martin Schulte. She beat her opponent Democrat Cort VanOstran by 4 percentage points in 2018.

Wagner’s family have been long-time residents of District 2. Growing up Wagner helped with her parent’s carpet business, Carpetime in Manchester.

She then went to the University of Missouri in Columbia and focused on logistics. She then held management positions at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City and Ralston Purina in St. Louis.

She previously chaired the Missouri Republican Party and she was the Co-Chairman of the Republican National Committee during President George W. Bush’s first term.

In 2005, President Bush nominated Wagner and she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate, to be the 19th U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

She ran for office in 2012 and has held that position since.

In March, Wagner learned she was exposed to COVID-19. FOX 2/News 11 spoke to her remotely as she was quarantining.

“I’ve got to practice what I preach, Vic. Stay here in quarantine and work remotely. Continue to set the example that we want for all. Good hygiene and with social distancing,” Wagner said.

A notable piece of legislation Wagner worked on is the SAVE Act. Wagner’s congressional website reads:

“She authored the SAVE Act, which amended the Federal criminal code to allow prosecutions of those who knowingly advertise sex slavery, along with the Put Trafficking Victims First Act and the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA). FOSTA became law in April of 2018 and is the most significant anti-trafficking law Congress has passed in nearly 20 years, finally giving local, state, and federal prosecutors the tools they need to hold websites accountable when they profit from the sale of sex trafficking victims.”