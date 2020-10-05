About Bill Slantz in the Lieutenant Governor race

ST. LOUIS – Libertarian Bill Slantz is running for Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor, but he doesn’t think Missouri needs one.

He is running against Republican incumbent Mike Kehoe, Democrat Alissia Canady and Green Party candidate Kelley Dragoo.

I believe in a limited government. Individuals should be free to make choices for themselves and accept responsibility for the choices they make. The Libertarian way approaches politics based on the principle of self-ownership — no group, government nor individual should be allowed to dictate or direct the life of any other group, government or individual. Slantz’s campaign website

On Slantz’s campaign website he says if he is elected he will immediately propose legislation to abolish the Lieutenant Governor.

Slantz is the owner and founder of the W.G. Slantz Company which specializes in consulting on music performance rights for radio and television. He has lived in St. Charles County since 1997.