About Eric Schmitt in the Attorney General race

ST. LOUIS – Republican incumbent Eric Schmitt is running for Missouri’s Attorney General. He is running against Democrat Rich Finneran and Libertarian Kevin C. Babcock.

In November 2018, Schmitt was appointed to Attorney General by Governor Mike Parson, after incumbent Josh Hawley was elected to the United States Senate.

Before being appointed to Attorney General, Schmitt was Treasurer of Missouri from 2017 to 2019.

Schmitt grew up in St. Louis and graduated from DeSmet Jesuit High School. He then got his bachelor’s degree from Truman State University. He then went to St. Louis University law school.

Schmitt began his political career in 2008 when he won the District 15 State Senate seat. He held that seat until 2016 when he ran for treasurer of Missouri.

Schmitt and his wife Jaime have three children, one boy and two girls. Their son “was born with a rare genetic condition causing tumors on his organs. He also has epilepsy, is on the autism spectrum, and is non-verbal.”

Eric’s son was his inspiration to run for office to be a voice for individuals like him and their families. One of Eric’s early legislative victories was taking on insurance companies by leading a bipartisan effort to ensure Missouri families are covered when they need it the most – including therapies for autism. Schmitt’s campaign website

Schmitt has headed up the effort to resolve a backlog of untested rape kits. Thousands of kits have been left sitting on shelves at police departments and hospitals as early as the 1980s.

“We just want to make sure this never happens again, that we never end up with a backlog of 6,000 untested kits,” Schmitt said.

Parson has proposed that the Missouri Attorney General’s office be allowed to intervene in some St. Louis homicide cases to combat the growing murder rate. Schmitt has criticized Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, saying she has concentrated on high profile cases rather than on putting murderers behind bars.

Due to the murder rate in St. Louis Schmitt created the SAFER Streets Initiative. The initiative is a partnership between Missouri’s Attorney General and U.S. attorneys to prosecute violent crimes.