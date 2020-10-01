About Jay Ashcroft in the Secretary of State race

ST. LOUIS – Republican incumbent John (Jay) Ashcroft is seeking his second term as Missouri Secretary of State.

He is running against Democrat Yinka Faleti, Libertarian Carl Herman Freese, Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable.

Ashcroft’s father is politician John Ashcroft, the 50th governor of Missouri. His father was also a U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General.

Ashcroft is married to Attorney, Katie. Together they have four young children, three boys and a girl.

He graduated high school in Jefferson City and then attended the University of Missouri Science & Technology where he earned an Engineering Management degree. He then moved to St. Louis and attended St. Louis University Law School while teaching engineering at St. Louis Community College. He graduated with his J.D. in 2008. He now works at his father’s law firm, Ashcroft Law Firm.

As Secretary of State, Ashcroft is the chief elections officer. Due to the pandemic, there have been a lot of opposing views on just how to vote this year.

“We don’t want people voting twice, not in the election,” Ashcroft said. “We just want every eligible voter to come and vote once.”

“Seems to me the President has had some concerns about mail-in balloting, and I have concerns of mail-in balloting, too. It’s not the best way for people to make sure their vote will count,” Ashcroft said.

Ashcroft said voter turnout was up 25 percent for the primary election in August compared to the primary in 2016.

“The people of this state have done a great job getting out, local election authorities and poll workers have done a great job,” Ashcroft said. “The Show Me State is showing the rest of the country how to get it done.”

In March the Secretary of State’s office bought 85 ballot boxes, spending nearly $43,000. Those ballot boxes won’t be used this November.

“We looked at the way the law was written and I thought of the confusion that already existed with individuals with regard to the different with mail-in ballots and absentee ballots,” said Ashcroft. “I made the decision that I didn’t want to cause someone to be disenfranchised because they were confused about the differences.”