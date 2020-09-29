About Jill Schupp in the U.S. Representatives District 2 race

ST. LOUIS – Missouri State Senator Jill Schupp is looking to make the jump from state government to federal as she runs for Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District.

Schupp is running against Republican incumbent Ann Wagner and Libertarian Martin Schulte.

Schupp currently serves as a State Senator for District 24 and her term ends in January of 2023. Previously Schupp represented District 82 in the Missouri House from 2009 to 2015.

After graduating from the University of Missouri, Schupp spent a time in teaching first in California and then back in the St. Louis area as a teacher’s aide in the Parkway School District and an elementary teacher in Normandy. She then began a career in advertising and was with Weintraub Advertising for over 17 years.

Schupp got into politics when she was first elected for Ladue School District Board of Education and then was elected to the Creve Coeur City Council.

As a State Senator, Schupp focuses heavily on women’s healthcare. Her Postpartum Depression Care Act was approved by the legislature in May and now awaits the governor’s signature.