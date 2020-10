ST. LOUIS – Green Party candidate Joseph Civettini is running for Missouri State Treasurer. He is running against Republican incumbent Scott Fitzpatrick, Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund and Libertarian Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff.

Civettini has lived in the City of St. Louis for over 30 years. He is a control systems engineer.

He has been a member of the Gateway Green Alliance/Green Party of St. Louis since 1999. He has been the treasurer of the Missouri Green Party since 2009.