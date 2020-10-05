About Kelley Dragoo in the Lieutenant Governor race

ST. LOUIS – Kelley Dragoo is the Green Party candidate running for Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor.

She is running against Republican incumbent Mike Kehoe, Democrat Alissia Canady and Libertarian Bill Slantz.

If elected Dragoo plans to focus on worker’s rights, public transportation, and medicare for all.

We have reached a point in this country where the burden of building wealth has fallen almost solely on the backs of the workers who receive little in return. Our raising of the State minimum wage in 2018 was just the beginning and the citizens of Missouri deserve more in the way of benefits to allow them to thrive. From pensions and retirement matching to childcare and healthcare, Missouri employers should be held accountable, by the State, for the welfare of their workers. The State, through taxes on larger corporations and businesses, will pay healthcare costs allowing employers to focus on providing better, more comprehensive, benefits to their workers. Dragoo’s campaign website

Dragoo attended the University of Central Missouri and earned a Bachelors of Psychology. According to her LinkedIn, she then went on to work a myriad of jobs, including nannying and working at Half Price Books. Most recently she was a legal secretary for Lewis Brisbois in Kansas City, Missouri.