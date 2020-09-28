About Libertarian Rik Combs in the Missouri Governor race

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Rik Combs is the Libertarian candidate for Missouri Governor. He ran as a Republican for the Missouri House of Representatives in 2018 and is a retired U.S. Air Force officer.

“It’s more of an emphasis on smaller government, personal responsibility, protection of private property, and things along that line,” Combs told The Missouri Times. “A lot of Republicans run on it, but when they get in office they don’t actually [follow through].”

If elected Missouri Governor he said he will focus on lowering taxes, cutting spending, and protecting private property.

“I am running for governor because I think I will do a good job for the people of Missouri to enhance freedom for people, to help the environment and, the biggest thing, to help the economy,” Combs told The Missouri Times.

Combs grew up on a seedstock operation, where his family raised cattle. He then spent three decades in the Air Force. He was also the CEO of Baron AG for a time. His wife, Jill Brady Combs, grew up in mid-Missouri and is a veterinarian.

“I wasn’t born in Missouri, I have not lived here my entire life, but I chose to live here,” Combs said. “It wasn’t by happenstance or by chance that I ended up here. We chose to live here. We chose to set down roots here.”

Including Missouri, Combs has lived in 10 states: Florida, Ohio, Kentucky, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, California, Nevada, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama.

“I think I can bring those experiences and that knowledge to the Governor’s Office. I bring a vast amount of experience,” Combs said. “I have a lifetime of service to the country through the military, as a leader. I have led a lot of people in wartime and peacetime. That is sort of my forte: management, leadership, management.”